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WORLD ON FIRE: Donald Trump Is Causing Worldwide Chaos!

New troop deployments, widening attacks, and rising threats are pushing the situation closer to a dangerous tipping point, as fears grow about how much further this could escalate.
Don Lemon's avatar
Don Lemon
Mar 30, 2026

Thank you Jolene Handy, Amy Gabrielle, Original Worlds (Ira Robinson), Vicki Whicker, Pamela, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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