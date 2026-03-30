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WORLD ON FIRE: Donald Trump Is Causing Worldwide Chaos!
New troop deployments, widening attacks, and rising threats are pushing the situation closer to a dangerous tipping point, as fears grow about how much further this could escalate.
Mar 30, 2026
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