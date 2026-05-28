Let me tell you what’s going on with my case. Because you deserve to know. And because what’s happening to me is happening to all of us.

Four months. Four months since they charged me for doing my job. For being inside a church with a camera. Where the news was happening. Where any journalist worth their press pass would have been. I have been patient. I have been measured. I have let my lawyers do their work. But something happened this week that I cannot stay quiet about. And honestly, I should have been louder sooner. Because this is not just my story. It never was.

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People stop me on the street. All the time. “Don, I’m so glad you’re free. I’m so glad this is over.” And I smile. And I say thank you. But I need you to understand something. It is not over. Not even close. They are filing extensions. Filing senseless motions. Dragging this out just because they can. Because the punishment is the process. I said that the day I was arrested. Other people caught in this administration’s machinery have adopted it because it is true. You don’t have to beat somebody in court if you can just grind them down. Drain their bank account. Consume their life. Make an example of them for everyone else watching.

That’s what this is. And I’ve been quiet about it for four months. No more. You deserve transparency. You deserve to know what your government, your public servants, are doing in your name with your tax dollars. I believe I deserve better. And more importantly, so do you.

So let me lay it out.

Before they even got to the indictment, the prosecutors went to a judge and tried to get an arrest warrant against me. Swore in an affidavit that I had violated the law. The judge read it and said no. No probable cause. Nothing here. So what did they do? They appealed. Because this was never about the law. This was about following the commands of President Trump and his Justice Department to go after his critics. I was certainly one of them. The appeals court said no too.

Then somehow, they got a Minnesota grand jury to bring this indictment. How they did that, what they said to those grand jurors, my attorneys are fighting to find out. We filed a motion months ago asking for the grand jury materials. Still waiting.

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And while we’ve been waiting, courts around this country have been pulling back the curtain on what this Justice Department has been doing in grand jury rooms. And what they’re finding is ugly.

In Illinois, a judge reviewed the grand jury transcripts in a case against people charged with obstructing an ICE raid. What she found was so damning that the prosecutors voluntarily dismissed all charges with prejudice once they got caught. Gone forever. The judge said she had never in her career, reading hundreds if not thousands of transcripts, seen prosecutorial behavior like what she saw in those pages. She said the trust had been broken. That the government’s sole job is to do justice. That justice itself is their client. And they betrayed it.

In Wyoming, three federal judges threw out nine indictments in one week. Nine. The misconduct didn’t start in the middle of the proceedings. It started with the very first words the US Attorney spoke to those grand jurors. And it kept going, even during the breaks, in conversations off the record.

In Rhode Island, a judge caught the DOJ using a grand jury subpoena from Texas to try to sneak around a court order. They were trying to seize patient medical records from a hospital. When one judge said no, they went and found another jurisdiction to try again. The court said the conduct was unsettling. Said the presumption that the government can be taken at its word no longer holds.

Three states. Three courts. One pattern. And my attorneys filed a notice this week telling the judge in my case: look at all of this. Look at what is happening across this country. And give us those grand jury transcripts so we can see whether the same thing happened here.

Because here’s what we already know happened here. Multiple judges found no probable cause to even charge me. They indicted at least one person who wasn’t even at the protest, and they have since admitted that person is innocent. And they still haven’t handed over a single grand jury transcript. Not one. Including the transcript where, by their own admission, they presented false information to the grand jury.

Now. This week something else came to light.

The Minnesota court was ordered to unseal the government’s applications for search warrants. Five of them. One of them was for my YouTube channel. This channel. The one you are reading right now. The Don Lemon Show.

And among the things they wanted from that channel? A list of my subscribers. Your names. Your information. A list of you.

I want you to think about who you are for a second. You are a person who turned on this show because you wanted to know what’s happening in this country. That’s it. That’s all you did. And the United States government wanted to know your name.

Why? What were they going to do with that list? Contact you? Intimidate you? Were they trying to dry up my audience, kill my business, silence this show by going after the people who watch it? Because that is what it looks like. That is what it smells like.

The judge denied all five warrants. No probable cause. They didn’t get what they were looking for. But they asked for it. That is in the official record. On the courthouse docket. Forever.

So what does government overreach actually look like? It looks like a search warrant for the names and personal information of every person who subscribes to this channel. Filed in a federal courthouse. By the Justice Department of the United States of America. Because you watched this show.

Your name wasn’t on the warrant. But it would have been on the list they got if the judge hadn’t said no.

Now let me tell you what this is really about. Because it was never about that protest. Never about that church.

If they were really concerned about the people in that church, they’d be educating them on the difference between a journalist and a protestor. Because a journalist goes wherever the story is. That’s not a crime. That’s the job. That’s the Constitution. And any government that can’t tell the difference between the two, or worse, pretends not to, is not protecting religious freedom. It’s using it as a weapon.

This is about the First Amendment. The freedom of the press. Not the freedom of the comfortable press. Not the freedom of the press that plays nice and asks polite questions and knows when to look away. The freedom of the press that shows up when power would rather it didn’t. That’s the press the founders were protecting. That’s what the First Amendment was written for. Moments exactly like this one.

They have already come for corporate media. Pressured it. Threatened it. Filed lawsuits against it. Pulled its funding and its licenses and its access until it learned to be quiet. Made news organizations sign documents agreeing to let the government approve what they report. And corporate media largely complied. Bent the knee. And in doing so they empowered this government to go further. To be bolder. To demand the personal information of citizens for watching a journalist on YouTube. Because if the big networks won’t push back, who will?

Look at what has happened to media consolidation in this country. The voices that once held power accountable have been absorbed, silenced, softened, or bought. Conservative media is now almost entirely consolidated into a single message machine. And the outlets that still try to tell the truth are being squeezed from every direction. Lawsuits. Threats. Pulled access. Financial pressure. One by one the lights are going out.

Independent journalists are the last bulwark. The last line. Between the government and the people. Between power and the truth. Between a regime that wants to control what you know and your fundamental right to be informed.

Frederick Douglass said power concedes nothing without a demand. Dr. King said the arc of the moral universe is long but it bends toward justice. But I’ll tell you what neither of them would have done. They would not have been quiet. They would not have waited. They would not have let power operate in the dark and called it patience.

I am not going to be quiet. I am not going to stop. I am going to keep fighting this case and I am going to keep doing this show and I am going to keep standing up for your right to a free press. For your right to watch and read and know without your government building a file on you for it.

When we say like and subscribe, we mean it more than you know. Your support is not just appreciated. It is the reason this show exists. Not giant conglomerations with agendas. Not enormous corporate sponsors and advertisers with strings attached. You. Your generosity. Your decision to show up every day keeps this light on.

They are trying to silence independent journalists. This warrant proves they are trying to silence you. The only answer is more of us. Louder. Together. Refusing to go quiet.

Support independent journalism. Not because it is a nice thing to do. Because it is the last thing standing between you and a government that already tried to get your name.

Do not let them silence us.

In the coming weeks my attorneys will be filing additional motions to dismiss these charges entirely. Stay tuned.

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